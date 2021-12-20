Woman who was shot in head while sitting at Columbus stop light thankful to be alive

The woman, who did not want to reveal her name, said she heard two 'pops' and realized she had been shot after leaving a restaurant on Parsons Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is thankful to be alive after she was shot in the head while waiting at a traffic light last week.

"It just happened out of nowhere,” she said. She didn’t want her name used because of safety concerns, and because the investigation is still ongoing. She said it’s truly a blessing that she is alive.

"I got shot right here in my temple. And I have a stint in my face. I still have to get surgery, I still have a bullet in my cheek,” she said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, she and her fiancé finished eating at Tee Jaye’s Country Place just off Parsons Ave.

She told 10TV that they were leaving and were stopped at a traffic light when the shooting happened.

"Literally out of nowhere, I just hear pop pop, and I realized that I was shot,” she said.

She and her fiancé drove off and ended up crashing.

"I didn't think I was going to die. I just said a prayer while I waited for the ambulance," she said.

Dr. Keshav Deshpande has seen hundreds of shooting victims as a trauma surgeon at OhioHealth.

He said in 2020, the hospital saw 476 gunshot wound victims. This year that number is at 500.

"This is a senseless thing where we're harming people and the consequences of what happens when someone gets shot. It's not a guarantee that they're going to survive,” she said.

The woman wanted you to see her pictures, even though seeing her injuries may be hard.

She wanted you to hear her story, in hopes that the violence the city in the city, will end.

"I just pray that whoever did this is caught,” she said.

Once the bullet is removed, she's hoping police can use it as evidence.