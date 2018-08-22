MATTHEWS, N.C. — A woman is recovering after she was carjacked at knifepoint in Matthews -- with her dog still inside the vehicle.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Big Lots at 10416 E. Independence Blvd. The victim told police a man came up and threatened her with a knife then drove away in her truck. The woman was not hurt.

The truck is a black four-door Chevrolet Avalanche. It has chrome wheels, an Elevation Church sticker on the back window and a Cadillac emblem on the rear tailgate. The North Carolina license plate number is EAB-9365.

The suspect is a black man around 5 feet, 10 to 11 inches tall. He weighs between 190 and 210 pounds. The man was wearing gym shorts, light tan hiking boots and a blue hospital scrub style shirt.

The dog is a brindle and white boxer. The pet's name was not released.

If you know any information about this case, call Detective Lori Valdes at 704-847-5555.

