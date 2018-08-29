CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men robbed a fast food restaurant near SouthPark Mall on Tuesday night, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Two employees were attacked but their injuries were not serious, according to investigators. Two customers who were also inside the restaurant at the time of the crime were not hurt.

Police told NBC Charlotte a man was also robbed in the parking lot. There were no details released on what the robbers took.

No arrests were made.

