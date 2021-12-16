x
5 children die after wind lifts bounce house over 30 feet into the air

Five children have died and four others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by wind in Australia.
SYDNEY, NSW — Five children have died and four others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia's island state of Tasmania. 

The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year. The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old. A fifth child died later Thursday in the hospital. 

Five children are being treated for injuries as of Thursday morning, including four in critical condition. 

An investigation is underway.

