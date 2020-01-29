The new respiratory virus, coronavirus, which has flu-like symptoms, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Its origins were linked to an infected animal at the city's seafood market, which sells exotic wildlife.

The virus has also spread to some countries across the world.

Below is a real-time interactive global map from Johns Hopkins University. It shows the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, how many deaths the virus has caused, as well as how many people have recovered since being diagnosed.

Johns Hopkins University notes the cases are being gathered by state/province/region and do not in any way represent information for cities. The dots on the map are computer generated and placed near the center of those states/regions/provinces.

