WYNNE, Ark. — The Wynne Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 42-year-old Christy Lynn Rooks.

Rooks was reported missing on Jan. 17, 2020.

Police say she was seen driving a 2013 white Nissan Altima with a black front bumper that has recently been repaired. The car was found in Cabot on January 24.

Wynne police believe she is in danger due to the lack of communication with family and friends.

The investigation is multi-jurisdictional and the Arkansas State Police, Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department, Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, and Cross County Sheriff’s Department are assisting.

If you have any information on Rooks' whereabouts, please contact the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718 or Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.