Just like that. 2019 is over.

As we begin to look forward towards the new year, we at WCNC NBC Charlotte wanted to take a step back and re-live those heartwarming stories in the Queen City that made us feel good. Those stories that reminded us of all the good still left in this world.

Here's a look back at some of the top feel-good stories from 2019: (In no particular order)

1. 'I’ll have to quit someday, but not today' | 92-year-old Belmont barber has been cutting hair for more than 73 years

At 92-years-old, Belmont native Doug Brewer has been cutting hair for more than 73 years.

It all started in 1946. Brewer, fresh out of World War II, went to barber school and got a job cutting hair at Bill Ballard Barber Shop.

"I came back [from the war] and asked for a job. I was a shoe shiner and then made my way to a barber," Brewer recalled.

Back then, Brewer charged just 50 cents for a haircut and being a barber truly made him happy.

2. Charlotte 9-year-old raises enough money to buy 108 Thanksgiving meals and turkeys for families in need

Alex Fischer is just 9 years old but already has a giving heart.

Alex was 7 when her mom, Lisa Fischer, said the family should take on a service project to help their community. After some extensive research, the Fischer's chose the Charlotte Rescue Mission, a program that provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are predominantly homeless.

3. Touchdown! Young man with Down syndrome crosses goal line at high school football game

A young man with Down syndrome scored a touchdown at Independence High School on Friday night.

"Oh, it was amazing. Amazing. Uplifting, beautiful, wonderful," said Teresa McCullum told NBC Charlotte about the moment her son, Tristan, crossed the goal line.

The 20-year-old has been helping out the football team at Independence High School this season. But this time around, he dressed in uniform with the team.

"I don’t think he anticipated all of the hype. He’s never really been on the football field playing in a game before, so I think it probably overwhelmed him a little bit. But he was into it; he was really excited, for sure," McCullum said.

4. 'Go Lexi!' | Police escort 8-year-old cancer survivor back to school

Three young cancer survivors received the surprise of a lifetime on Friday.

The community lined the way for them as they were escorted back to school with a hero’s welcome.

With sirens and lights leading the way, students at Patriots Elementary School in Concord waited outside for one of those guests of honor, Lexi Cunningham.

5. Carolina Has Heart: Woman has volunteered at Billy Graham Library from the beginning

If you visit the Billy Graham Library, you will meet a lovely lady whos been there since the very beginning.



"'I tell them my name is Elizabeth, and we're glad they're here and everything."

Elizabeth Puckett has been a volunteer with the library since it opened. She even was a volunteer counselor for Billy Graham's crusade in Charlotte.

6. Charlotte teen registered people to vote as they waited in Popeyes line

Instead of complaining about the long lines at Popeyes as everyone waited to try their chicken sandwich, 17-year-old David Ledbetter took the opportunity to make some real change in his community.

Ledbetter was seen this weekend standing outside a Charlotte Popeyes registering people to vote.

The Myers Park senior is not even old enough to vote himself but said he wanted to push for others to get involved in local politics.

"I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved," Ledbetter said.

“I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice," Ledbetter said.

7. 'There is love that goes into the quilt' | CMPD officer sews away stress, donates finished pieces to charity

Officer Ashley Brown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Ashley Brown was a novice when she started hanging out with members of the Hickory Grove Quilting Ministry.

That was early September 2016. A few weeks later, the Keith Scott police shooting happened, and riots followed.

“That first night we were on bikes for over 19 hours. You just go home; you just wanna crash. But you still have that stress there,” Brown said.

8. 'Our gift to the community' | NC farmer grows field of sunflowers to bring others joy

Seven acres full of beautiful sunflowers now in their peak are drawing families for photos and family fun.

The flowers can be found along Highway 16 and Ennis road near Weddington.

Anyone can pull into the gravel lot along the Highway and spend a little (or a lot) of time walking among the thousands of sunflowers planted as "a gift."

"Welcome to roots farm," Farmer Randy Peterson said. "This is our gift to the community. We are delighted to bring a little bit of joy, and hope and peace and smiles to our friends here in the Waxhaw, Weddington, and Charlotte area. It's about 140,000 seeds."

9. Charlotte woman celebrates her 115th birthday

If anyone knows the secret to longevity, it would be 115-year-old Hester Ford.

The Charlotte native quietly celebrated her birthday this past weekend with her family by her side. On her actual birthday, August 15th, Ford celebrated with the Charlotte community.

The moment you step inside Ford's home, you can feel the love from her neighbors. The house is adorned with birthday cards, balloons and gifts for the centenarian.

10. This 12-year-old is cutting grass so he can pay for college

Jaylin Clyburn is only 12-years-old, but he's already planning for his future.

The young Lancaster boy has always had a heart for helping those in his community.

"I love to help people. Like open the door for people and help my elders," Jaylin said.

So when Jaylin decided to save some money for college, he knew he wanted to do something that would make a positive impact on his neighbors.

"I started my business of cutting grass because my cousin is a landscaping person and that made me want to start cutting grass," the 12-year-old said.

Jaylin, not wanting to burden his mom with his financial expenses, went to Facebook to post about his services.

11. ‘We were each other’s strength’ | High school sweethearts set to wed after bride beats cancer twice

Mary Stanton Coltrane and Matthew Mills were high school sweethearts. The two met when they were just kids thanks to Matthew’s younger sister.

“I was good friends with his younger sister and so I always knew who Matthew was. But it wasn’t until high school that we actually officially met and got to know each other,” Mary Stanton said.

The two said it was then that their friendship turned into something a little more serious.

12. SC grandparents stun the internet in 60th anniversary photo shoot

Gorgeous photos of a Spartanburg, S.C. couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary have gone viral.

George Brown, 82, and his wife, Ginger, 78, traveled to New Jersey last month to visit family and mark the milestone achievement. What they didn’t know is their granddaughter, who is a photographer, was planning a special event to showcase their love.

"I was just blown away that she wanted to go to all of that trouble for us. But you know, you can’t say no to your granddaughter," Brown said. "I said, 'For you, Abby, I’ll do anything.'"

Abigail Lydick got several vendors to pitch in and provide the essentials for her grandparents’ photoshoot including formal wear, flowers, jewelry, hair styling, and makeup.

"Grandmom was more nervous than anyone," Lydick said. "She had never gotten any kind of professional hair and makeup done let alone fancy pictures, so we had to reassure her that she was going to rock this thing."

13. SC photographer captures pure joy with free photoshoots for babies with Down syndrome

Gina Whalen has always had a passion for working with kids with special needs. For most of her life, she spent her days as a special Ed teacher.

Once she got pregnant she knew she wanted to spend more time at home.

"I wanted to stay home with my children," Whalen said. "So I started photography and it grew in Chicago and it grew even more here In the last year and a half."

Whalen’s booming photography business, Gina Whalen Photography, mainly focuses on maternity shoots, newborn shoots, senior citizen shoots, and small weddings.

14. How this father-son duo in York County ended up crafting a wooden box delivered to the Queen of England by President Trump

What do you give the person who has everything?

A small local shop in York County is now forever connected to the Queen of England, all thanks to a little small presentation box the father and son duo handcrafted especially for the President of the United States.

John and Jay Leake, the only two employees of Leake Furniture Makers, were asked by the White House to create a gift box that would house a Tiffany & Co. Brooch for the Queen of England.

15. Charlotte family reunites with dog who ran away after rollover accident

A south Charlotte family has been reunited with their beloved family dog after losing her. The family said Ivy bolted after a rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 74 and I-140 in Leland.

Luckily, the Williams family is okay. It happened on the way to Topsail Beach for Memorial Day.

"Once they all got out I climbed out of the top and made sure everyone was ok and next thing you know people were like, 'The dog ran off,'" Michael Williams said.

16. ‘I’ve spent 10 years fighting fiercely for her’ | Sophia Weaver, now in hospice, is experiencing a whole new world of firsts

Natalie Weaver broke the news to her social media followers back in February: Sophia Weaver would officially 'leave behind' the medical world and enter hospice.

"This doesn’t mean she is dying but this does mean we are in the beginning stages of changing and transitioning her care and none of us know how long she will be here. It could be a year or more or less, we just don’t know," Natalie wrote.

On April 26, Sophia underwent her 30th and final surgery. Her family is now focused on making sure Sophia lives life to the fullest.

No more hospitals, no more incisions, no more scars.



Thanks to the generosity of their community, the Weavers are able to take Sophia on a handful of adventures around Charlotte. Adventures Sophia would never have been able to take if she was still bouncing in and out of hospitals.

17. She searched for him. He looked for her. Now 67 years later, mother and son are together again.

Tears filled Greg Wendt’s eyes as he sat on a couch next to his biological mom and talked about the moment he found out she was alive, 67 years after his birth.

“Just kind melted down on the spot. And that’s not characteristic of a United States Marine,” he said.

Due to circumstances at the time, Marilyn Wallace, now 94-years-old, gave her son up for adoption in 1952 in Rochester, New York. She later tried to find him but had difficulty.

18. Injured dog survives 62 bitter cold days in the mountains. Volunteer 'angels' brought her home

It was a week before the new year and Paige Twer wanted to spend 2019 with her family up in the mountains in Boone.

"I thought I had planned a really fun, let's kick off 2019 in the mountains with the family," Twer remembered.

The Twer family had already spent a couple of days exploring a few hiking trails in the area and were just about to head home when they decided to make one final stop.

19. Man finds dog's owner after standing on the street with a sign

Not all heroes wear capes.

When Jason Gasparik found a lost dog in Charlotte on Friday he knew he had to do everything he could to find the sweet pup's owner.

Gasparik did what most people do when they find a lost dog, he posted a photo of the dog to all social media platforms, pages and groups. He shared the photo on his Facebook page as well as a page for missing animals in Charlotte. Sadly, nothing.

20. Carolina Has Heart: Boy raises money for adoption organization

On Saturday night, the Carolina chapter of Gift of Adoption will be hosting its 8th annual gala.

This year, they have one little boy to thank for raising enough money to place three kids in forever homes.



"As you may know, I'm adopted, and so are my sisters," Grady Bartholf explained.



The nine-year-old knows the impact of adoption first-hand. This year for his birthday, he only had one wish.



"My birthday wish was not to get presents. It was for at least one child to get adopted. And my other wish was every year on my birthday to get at least one child adopted, too," Grady said.



"When he made this decision, we just thought you know maybe we would make a donation and support a child. And then he came back to us saying, no I'm going to do this on my own and this is my fundraiser," said Grady's mom Bhavana Bartholf.

21. For 56 years, Queens University has served as a second home for 'beloved' employee

Ms. Betty Davis, 74, steps onto the Queen's University campus in her blue-collared University shirt and immediately the atmosphere changes.

"You hear her before you see her," Shaun Willett, a student-athlete at Queens said. "She's full of joy and always happy, every single day."

For Ms. Betty, the process of waking up and heading to Queens University is just like clockwork for her. She has been doing it for about 56 years.

22. Charlotte-area teen with autism is turning his love for pickles into a booming business

Carson Lester always knew he loved pickles, in fact, every day since the fourth grade Carson's parent would pack him two spears of pickles in his lunch box for school.

It's no wonder this bright kid turned his love for the fruit into a booming online business.

"Carson just can't get enough of them [pickles]. He will eat an entire jar for supper if I let him," Carson's mom Debra Lester said.

