CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The Queen City was plagued by gun violence. Brad Panovich predicted above-average snow. And a teen seized a civic opportunity involving chicken sandwich hysteria. Take a look at the most popular local stories of 2019.

Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner killed in shooting

The NoDa community is still reeling after the violent death of a beloved business owner just a few weeks ago.

Scott Brooks, 61, died after he was shot during an apparent armed robbery at Brooks' Sandwich House. He co-owned the restaurant with his twin brother, Dave. The business was started in 1973 by their father.

"You know it’s a legendary place," neighbor Blake Trew said. "You know these are good people who gave back to this particular community."

'You were always going to get a smile' | Funeral service held for restaurant co-owner Scott Brooks

The Brooks family says it plans to continue the business and reopen around the start of the new year. Customers told NBC Charlotte they plan to be there to support them all the way.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continue to look for two suspects in Brooks' murder.

Man finds, kills giant snake on Gaston County property

While many families were enjoying visits from the Easter bunny in April, a Gaston County couple got surprised by a massive snake.

As newlyweds, Scott Jensen and his wife left Charlotte and bought a 3.5-acre property in Lowell.

Jensen admitted there was a lot he and his wife needed to learn about the land, but they soon received a lesson on what else was sharing their space.

Large snake spotted at popular Charlotte park creates buzz among neighbors

“I saw it, and as I got closer, I knew it was a giant snake,” he said, pointing to the brush near an old barn on the property. He estimated the snake was roughly 12 to 14 feet long.

Fearing it could get away, Jensen said instinct kicked in, and he killed the snake. Later, he posted the picture to Facebook.

Some believed the snake found on the Jensen’s property was a black rat snake. If so, it could possibly have been one of the largest ever found in the state.

Teen registers voters as they get Popeye’s chicken sandwich

Instead of complaining about the long lines at Popeye's as everyone waited to try the new chicken sandwich, 17-year-old David Ledbetter took the opportunity to make some real change in his community this past August.

Ledbetter was seen standing outside a Charlotte Popeyes registering people to vote.

The Myers Park senior, who wasn't even old enough to vote himself, said he wanted to push for others to get involved in local politics.

Popeyes' hit chicken sandwich is back!

"I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved," Ledbetter said.

He took advantage of the large crowds by handing out sample ballots and voter registration forms urging people to show up to the polls as well.

“I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens, and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice," Ledbetter said.

In one day, Ledbetter registered 16 people to vote. He even got a virtual pat on the back from former President Barack Obama.

Hickory man claims he spotted three Bigfoots

In August, a Hickory man shared video claiming to show an encounter with three Bigfoots in the North Carolina foothills.

Doug Teague said he shot the video retrieving game cameras he set up in a wooded area of McDowell County.

Teague said he was walking back to his truck with his dog, "Crazy Daisy," when the encounter happened.

"A rock was thrown. [My dog] chased it," he said. "I just kinda stopped, took the phone out, gazed the hill."

Sasquatch found in the woods of Western North Carolina

He said that's when he spotted three different Bigfoots watching him from a hill.

He said he recorded about 10 minutes of video during the encounter; he shared a snippet of it with NBC Charlotte.

Scientists argue there is no evidence Bigfoot exists, and many consider it a myth.

Epicentre will see changes after violent crimes in uptown

The Epicentre, long known for its collection of bars and restaurants, will abandon its entertainment theme and replace it with retail and office space, NBC Charlotte learned in November.

In fact, change is already underway. A number of bars and restaurants are already gone, leaving behind empty spaces for now.

With changes happening at the Epicentre, where will bar scene go?

The heart of uptown was riddled with violence in 2019.

A fight that began in the Epicentre and ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting. An out-of-state CEO was randomly shot outside the Epicentre in broad daylight. He later died.

As far as a time schedule for the conversion, NBC Charlotte has been told it will not happen until after the Republican National Convention next August.

Above-average snow? Brad Panovich winter forecast for Charlotte

Every fall, the Charlotte area eagerly awaits Brad Panovich's annual winter forecast.

Over the past 15 years, Brad's verification scores have been around 66%, meaning the forecast has verified on 10 out of 15 years, including last winter. There was a tough stretch with back-to-back misses in 2011-12 and 2013-14, but he's now back on track.

Wintry mix brings ice, freezing rain to the Carolinas

"I won't bury the lede here. I expect this winter to be warm and wet here in the Carolinas again. There is one big caveat, and it might be confusing, but I also think we will have above average snowfall and ice. This might seem like a contradiction, but this happens more than you might think," Panovich said.

"We will likely see a few winter storms that drive our seasonal snow above average but in between those few storms it will be warm and wet. Being able to time out just a few storms with some cold air is all it will take," he added.

Rescue operation begins after Ballantyne house explosion

A home explosion that killed a woman and injured her husband on James Jack Lane in July was caused by an internal gas leak, according to the Ballantyne Residential Property Owners Association.

Jebran Karam, 60, called 911, gave the dispatcher his address, and began to explain what happened.

"There was an explosion at my house!" Karam said. "I am under the rubble!"

'There was an explosion at my house!' | Ballantyne homeowner pleads for first responders to find his wife in 911 call

Karam was desperate to find his wife, 58-year-old Rania Karam, as he talked to first responders.

"I think I'm bleeding, and I can't hear her. I'm calling her, and I can't hear her," Jebran Karam said.

Karam's wife died in the blast.

Investigators determined there was a significant rise in natural gas use several days prior to the explosion. The couple had just returned from vacation.

PHOTOS: Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million. Medic arrives at Ballantyne Country Club Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Victim being taken to Medic helicopter after being freed from rubble

Hundreds line streets to pay final respects to Mooresville K-9 officer

The Charlotte area said its final goodbyes to a hero as fallen K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon was laid to rest in May.

The 32-year-old was a 6-year veteran of the Mooresville Police Department who was killed in the line of duty. Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country came to Charlotte to pay their respects to Sheldon.

Sheldon was known by many nicknames, including "Officer Smiley" because of the big smile he always had on his face.

Fallen officer repeatedly complained about faulty equipment, inadequate safety, family says

Shortly after Sheldon's death, the former chief, Damon Williams, was put on paid leave. One week after our NBC Charlotte investigation and exclusive interview with Sheldon's family, Williams resigned.

The department had been scrutinized since the beginning of the year. The agency was under investigation amid claims of a hostile work environment.

The suspect who shot Sheldon during a traffic stop died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Human trafficking arrests rise in Carolinas

NBC Charlotte covered several cases of child sex trafficking in the Carolinas as law enforcement worked to put offenders behind bars in 2019.

In June, a Shelby man was accused of trafficking two pre-teen sisters, giving them marijuana, and raping one of them.

In August, the FBI announced three children were rescued from sex trafficking operations in Charlotte following a month-long investigation.

In November, three people were arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving a teen in Gaston County.

Traffic stop on I-85 turns into arrest after suspected human trafficking situation

"I urge parents to be involved in their children's lives," said Gastonia Police Captain Trent Conard. "If they noticed anything different about their children to take note of that and have daily communication with them."

North Carolina was ranked 8th nationwide when it comes to human trafficking cases. South Carolina was 17th.

Riley Howell killed by UNC Charlotte gunman as he tried to stop him



On the last day of classes in April, the UNC Charlotte campus was rocked by a mass shooting.

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19, were shot and killed when the gunman walked into their UNCC exam room and opened fire. Four others were hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter.

UNCC shooting victim and hero, Riley Howell, honored as Star Wars 'Jedi Master'

Putney said Howell's sacrifice saved lives. Blocked inside a classroom, the young man had no option to run or hide, so he fought, Putney said.

"He took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so," Putney said.

CMPD posthumously awarded Howell the Citizen Medal of Valor for his heroic actions.

The gunman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two life terms.

Riley Howell (left) and Ellis "Reed" Parlier (right) were killed during the school shooting on the campus of UNCC in Charlotte on April 30.

