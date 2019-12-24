#10 Riley Howell sacrifices his life to save others

Riley Howell had no option to run or hide, so he chose to fight. The UNCC student tackled a gunman who opened fire inside a UNCC classroom. Riley sacrificed his life to save the lives of his peers.

RELATED: 'His sacrifice saved lives' | Riley Howell killed by UNC Charlotte gunman as he tried to stop him

#9 Ella Casano creative idea to cover hospital IV bags

Ella was 7-year-old when she was diagnosed with a condition called Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura, or ITP. By 12, she needs to get IV infusions every eight weeks. The tubes and needles look scary to kids, so she decided to design a product that would make medical experiences less intimidating. She calls it "Medi Teddy," an IV cover shaped like a teddy bear.

RELATED: Girl with autoimmune disease creates teddy bears that hide IV bags

#8 Georgia trauma surgeon free time spent operating on homeless pets

Dr. John Keating has a full-time job as an orthopedic surgeon at the Atlanta Medical Center, but operating on homeless pets isn't a job for him, it's his passion. A group of veterinarians asked Dr. Keating to stop performing surgery on animals because he is not a veterinarian. Keating said he’s drawn to help the animals in desperate need.

RELATED: Trauma surgeon spends free time operating on homeless pets

#7 Necklace filled with a mother's ashes inside lost in Siesta Key

Shawn Rauch was swimming at Siesta Key Beach and found a necklace with someone’s mother’s ashes inside. Rauch was hoping to find and return it to the owner. He posted the silver necklace with the word "Mom” inscribed in the middle of it on Facebook to help the search.

RELATED: Necklace filled with unknown mother's ashes found at Siesta Key

#6 Charlotte native crowned 2019 Miss USA

Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA back in May. A native of Charlotte, Kryst received her undergraduate degree from the University of the South Carolina and her J.D. and MBA from Wake Forest University before becoming a civil litigation attorney who does pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates.

RELATED: Charlotte attorney crowned Miss USA 2019

#5 There's proof! Girls' trip is good for your health

Southern Living magazine says taking an occasional girls’ trip to get away from work and family is good for your health. The magazine attributes the claim to several scientific studies as well as research by multiple psychologists.

RELATED: There is scientific proof that taking a girls’ trip is good for your health, Southern Magazine says

#4 Texas students learn cursive his year

According to the list of updates issued under the Texas Education Code, this school year, students were taught to write cursive letters in second grade. By third grade, students will be expected to be able to "write complete words, thoughts, and answers legibly in cursive writing leaving appropriate spaces between words."

RELATED: Texas students will have to learn cursive again starting this fall

#3 Happy 108th Birthday to this Georgia woman!

Rosa Nell Howard celebrated a giant milestone back in February. Rosa turned 108 on February 24. According to her family, she was born in 1911 in Wilkes County, Ga. She was the oldest of 10 children.

RELATED: This Georgia woman is celebrating her 108th birthday!

#2 Health officials warn that eyelash extension can bring mites

Many women are getting eyelash extensions from technicians that apply lash by lash. Optometrists say they're seeing an increase of tiny mites, similar to lice. While we all have mites on our bodies naturally, they flock to dirty eyelashes. If they overpopulate, they can cause a serious infection.

RELATED: Eyelash extensions can bring mites, health officials warn

#1 She's headed to college and she's only 14-years-old

Sydne Wilson learned earlier this May that she was accepted to be a member of the Class of 2023 at Spelman College, making her the youngest student ever. Wilson is a graduate of the Wilson Academy in Lithonia, Georgia, a year-round school that focuses on critical thinking skills, financial literacy, and STEM.

RELATED: She's going to Spelman College in the fall. She's only 14 years old.