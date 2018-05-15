CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In the wake of the teachers' rally in Raleigh, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte is extending its out-of-school time programming to provide child care options for families on Wednesday.

The Y said it's opening its branches to all families, including those not currently enrolled in other Y programming.

“We want local families to know the Y is here when they need us,” said Adrianne Hobbs, Executive Director of Youth Development. “We are excited to offer students this unexpected camp day before summer starts.”

The Y typically offers all-day camp as part of its Y Afterschool program during teacher workdays and school breaks.

Hobbs said hundreds of students are expected, and the Y anticipates many day-of registrations as well. Programming will include typical YMCA out-of-school activities, with some branches hosting special field trips, swimming, theater and visual arts classes.

Parents can register online or at the nearest YMCA of Greater Charlotte branch.

