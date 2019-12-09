YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Inside the York County Government Center, members of the media, election workers, and regular voters were given the chance to touch and try out South Carolina's new voting machines Thursday.

The state paid roughly $50 Million dollars for the interactive touch-screen voting machines that produce a paper ballot and are fed into a lockbox scanner.

Alan Helms, Deputy Director for SC Voter Registration said the machines are easy to use and safe from computer hackers trying to interfere with the 2020 Presidential Election.

"The voting equipment does not touch the internet. It doesn't have the capabilities to do that. We have procedures that secure the data transfers."

NBC Charlotte talked with voters trying out the machines and the reviews were positive.

"I think the voters in South Carolina are going to be surprised and happy," said Kendra Alqusim. I think it will cut down on the time with the lines. Very simple, very simple to use."

"I really like the new system. I think the voters will like it and I think they'll feel greater confidence in the overall process," added Election Worker Levetta Dicks.

The machines will get used for real in October during Rock Hill City Council races.

To learn more about the new machines visit scVotes.org.