War hero and longtime senator John McCain passed away on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

According to a statement, McCain was surrounded by family when he passed. The senator had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last summer. It was announced on Friday that he would cease medical treatment.

His daughter Meghan McCain posted an emotional statement of her own to Twitter Saturday night, expressing her love and gratefulness for her father.

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Senator Chuck Schumer spoke on Saturday night, proposing that they rename the Russell Building in McCain's honor. "You can't replace a man like that," he said.

President Trump and other leaders reacted to news of his death on Saturday night.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

America has lost one of its iconic political leaders with the passing of John McCain. He was of course a senator of distinction and a presidential candidate. Born into a storied military family, McCain first earned national attention during his years of imprisonment in Vietnam. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2018

Statement from Barack and Michelle Obama on the passing of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/AhXYjivJ6A — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 26, 2018

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.



….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

How lucky us chosen few were to count John McCain as a friend or a colleague or a mentor. How lucky America was to have him as as our inspiration, our rock. A masterclass in life, leadership and patriotism. I miss him already. pic.twitter.com/29OLbaN2QH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s story is America’s story. He served our nation with courage, compassion and civility. He will be missed dearly and our thoughts are with the entire McCain family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

