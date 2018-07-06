CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mother is warning parents to never leave their children alone in a car after her kids were caught in the middle of a car theft.

It happened Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven on Sugar Creek Road.

“I left my keys and my kids in the car, just two minutes,” the mom told NBC Charlotte.

She was inside the store when the suspect told her boys, ages 8 and 11, to get out of the vehicle. The car was stolen, but thankfully, the children were left behind. The woman told NBC Charlotte the situation could have ended much worse.

“They ran into the store and said, ‘Look somebody took your car’. I was like, ‘It is well. I have got you two, that means more than the car or anything that can be replaced, but your lives cannot be replaced,'" the mother said.

A similar incident happened at Quick Trip just last year. In that case, police said the suspect stole a vehicle with two boys inside. One child jumped out immediately; the other jumped out as the vehicle was traveling down the road.

The mom in the 7-Eleven case said she’ll never leave her kids in the car again.

“Make sure you take your keys and your kids,” she said. “This was my first time ever doing that.”

She was thankful the suspect only got away with her car.

“I give God all the glory because it could have gone a different way, but it did not,” said the mom.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police are still investigating.

