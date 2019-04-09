COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be closed on Thursday September 5 because of worry of inclement weather from Hurricane Dorian.

The attraction announced Wednesday afternoon their plans. They did not say yet if they expect to be open Friday. Updated closing information for the Zoo can be found at their website here.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to move along the South Carolina coast all day Thursday, bringing hurricane force gusts of wind to the coast, as well as dangerous storm surge and flooding rains. Further inland, the effects will be milder, but the eastern and southern Midlands could get heavy rain and tropical storm force winds.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 animals and one of America's best public gardens.

The Zoo opened on April 25, 1974.

