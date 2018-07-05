CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Are women judged by what they wear more often than men?

That question became a topic of conversation between Bill and me during a commercial break a couple of weeks ago.

I told him about an email I received asking why I wear black all the time. I don’t, but I do love a little black dress!

We decided to try a little test. Bill wore the same suit with a slightly different tie, every day for a week. All the ties were the same color. No viewers noticed. In fact, our own boss didn’t even notice!

It’s not surprising. You may remember an anchor in Australia wore the same suit for a year to highlight how his female coworkers are held to a different standard.

So many of the messages I get don’t pertain to how well I do my job, but rather my appearance. Some are positive, others not so much. I understand it, but it’s still disheartening at times when it feels like you’re judged more by what you wear than how well you do your job.

