LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in the team's short history Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ivan Barbashev and Alex Pietrangelo, both part of the 2019 Blues Stanley Cup-winning team, won their second cup with the Golden Knights.

Pietrangelo, originally drafted by the Blues, spent 12 seasons with the team before joining the Golden Knights as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season.

He scored the cup-winning goal in Game 7 in 2019 for the Blues' first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ivan Barbashev made his NHL debut in 2017 with the Blues and played his first full season the following year. He had six points during the team's playoff run.

Barbashev was traded from the Blues to the Golden Knights in exchange for prospect Zach Dean on Feb. 26, 2023.

Pietrangelo recorded an assist and Barbashev scored the team's seventh goal en route to the Golden Knight's win.

The Golden Knights were founded in 2017 as an expansion team and found immediate success. They qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in their first four seasons.

The team reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first season in 2017-18 and holds the record with 13 wins for the most for a team during their inaugural postseason run.

They came up short in 2018, losing in Game 5 to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

