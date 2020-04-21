The Panthers organization is continuing to find ways to give back during the coronavirus shutdown from owner David Tepper donating over 22 million to relief funds to both former and current players giving back as well, with the latest being Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.

For a lot of players on the Panthers roster, regardless of where they grew up, Charlotte has now become home and a community that they care deeply for. That’s why Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson made it a point to give back to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson recently donated 2,000 meals to local healthcare workers.

“The workers are just busting their tails every day working hour,” Thompson said. “Who knows if they've ate or anything like that. I heard that they got to work and then they got to go quarantine themselves and find food for their families. I'm just like let me donate and put my money to good use and help some people out in a time when people need positivity.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers hard started their virtual offseason program. Something that’s new for everyone.

“We gotta get used to it. We're all used to adapting and adjusting. This is just another thing of adapting and adjusting,” Thompson said.

During the offseason, the Panthers signed Thompson to 4-year, $54.2 million extension indicating that he is a big part of the team’s future.

“I'm ready for it. Four years that I've been here I got to learn from two of the best leaders ever, two of the best people that I ever met in my life - Luke and TD,” Thompson said. I'm ready for that leadership, I'm ready to take on that role. Just being part of the linebacker group that's just the standard. Everybody really looks at our group for encouragement and I've got to keep that going.

The 2020 roster has a lot of new faces, but as Thompson made clear this is a league that’s about adapting, adjusting and most importantly coming together as a team.

"New coaches, new teammates - we're all going to be family regardless.