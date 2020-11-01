CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At his home in Huntersville, Elliot Panicco and his family watched as he was selected 13th overall in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.

"We were all cheering and really happy," said Panicco. "It was just a great experience and great feeling."

But Panicco being selected in the first round by Nashville Soccer Club is no surprise. He's considered by many to be one of the top goalkeepers in college soccer.

"And on the sidelines you say did he just catch that? And you realize what a special goalkeeper he is," said 49ers coach Kevin Langan.

Growing up in Huntersville, Panicco did not play goalie until he was 11 or 12.

"I was very against playing goalkeeper at first," he said. "I loved going around and scoring goals."

The switch has now literally paid off. But before the MLS called, Panicco spent the last four years setting the 49ers program record with 35 shutouts and helping lead Charlotte to three NCAA Tournaments.

He's at his best against the best.

"I enjoy those moments," he said. "That's what we train for every day. I like testing myself against those hardest opponents."

Panicco will get the chance to do that immediately in Nashville. Unlike the NFL or NBA -- first round contracts are *not* guaranteed in Major League Soccer. Neither is a spot on the first team. First he'll need to try out next week.

"Show my best abilities and hopefully earn a spot on the team and a contract," he said, "and from there working hard every year to improve."

But getting the call was the step to what's next.

"You feel like a proud parent," said Langan, "and excited for him and the new phase of his journey."

"I think it's just one step in the journey of my entire life," Panicco said, "and I'm looking to make the most of it."

Panicco just another proud product of this program. He's the 13th 49er ever to be drafted in the SuperDraft, and fourth-ever first-round pick.