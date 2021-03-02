49ers add transfer QB from Texas A&M

James Foster was a four-star recruit out of high school in Alabama

On Wednesday the Charlotte 49ers announced the completion of their 24-player recruiting class for 2021.

That included the addition of seven transfers, including former Texas A&M quarterback James Foster.

Foster, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, is enrolled for the spring semester and will take part in spring practice.

"He's played in four SEC games," said Charlotte coach Will Healy.

The 49ers already have record-setting QB Chris Reynolds returning as a redshirt junior.

"James stepping foot on campus and our guys just hearing about James has ramped up the competition," Healy said. "I think that's good for everybody."

In 2019, Foster played in four games, completing 3-of-9 passes for 30 yards and rushing for 15 yards in limited time.

He did not play in 2020, and used 2018 to redshirt.