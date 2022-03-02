49ers baseball gets started on "unfinished business"

Charlotte made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 last season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers had a banner year in 2021.

They won 40 games, the C-USA regular-season crown and made their first NCAA Tournament in ten years.

But, like almost every other team, their year ended abruptly.

Charlotte won one game in the NCAA Greenville Regional, before being eliminated with losses to host ECU and then Maryland.

"It feels as though, internally within the program, that we have unfinished business," said coach Robert Woodard.

Charlotte added the year 2021 to its outfield wall with all of the other NCAA Tournament seasons, but the goal is to get to the College World Series.

In 2022, many of the team's core players return, including reigning conference Player of the Year, third baseman Austin Knight.

📍Hayes Stadium as @CharlotteBSB starts practicing for the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/82JZc5p5WK — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 2, 2022

"I'm really proud of what last year's team accomplished," Knight said. "Our dream this year is to make it to Omaha and do our best to win the entire thing."

Charlotte begins its season in Florida where it will take on Louisville (Feb. 18), UConn (Feb. 19) and South Florida (Feb. 20).