49ers cancel another football game

More positive COVID-19 tests wipe out Charlotte's Tuesday morning game vs. WKU

After more positive COVID-19 tests, Charlotte has canceled its home football game against Western Kentucky.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the programs agreed to postpone the game to Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., to allow the 49ers to try and clear more players from COVID-19 protocol.

But test results received on Friday and Sunday were "concerning" according to one source close to the program and the game was called off for good.

The program did not say how many positive tests they have.

“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill.

For the 49ers, it's the seventh game that has affected by COVID-19, and the fourth time it's happened due to positive tests or contact tracing within Charlotte's program.

The 49ers still hope to play at home against Florida International on Saturday, a game that FIU postponed earlier in the season.

Charlotte 49ers game tomorrow morning vs. WKU officially canceled because of COVID-19 testing within 49ers program. This is the 7th affected game for Charlotte.



One of those is supposed to be made up this Saturday vs. FIU but still depends on testing results this week. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 30, 2020

But Charlotte has gone over a month without playing, dating back to their Oct. 31 game at Duke.