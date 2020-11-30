49ers cancel another football game

After more positive COVID-19 tests, Charlotte has canceled its home football game against Western Kentucky.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, the programs agreed to postpone the game to Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., to allow the 49ers to try and clear more players from COVID-19 protocol.
But test results received on Friday and Sunday were "concerning" according to one source close to the program and the game was called off for good.
The program did not say how many positive tests they have.
“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill.
For the 49ers, it's the seventh game that has affected by COVID-19, and the fourth time it's happened due to positive tests or contact tracing within Charlotte's program.
The 49ers still hope to play at home against Florida International on Saturday, a game that FIU postponed earlier in the season.
But Charlotte has gone over a month without playing, dating back to their Oct. 31 game at Duke.
"We also recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved," Hill said. "We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart."