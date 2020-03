CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jordan Shepherd scored 18 points and Charlotte upended Conference USA regular-season champion North Texas 56-43.

Charlotte won a school-record 13th game in Halton Arena this season. Jahmir Young had 10 points for the 49ers, Malik Martin added five steals.

The 49ers, picked to finish 12th in Conference USA, will be the four seed, and have a bye in next week's league tournament.