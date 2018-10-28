CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Juwan Foggie returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and Jonathan Cruz booted two field goals as Charlotte edged Southern Mississippi 20-17 on Saturday.

Foggie cut in front of Jordan Mitchell on a short slant route for his fifth interception of the season, then raced untouched to the end zone, his second pick-6, as Charlotte (4-4, 3-2 Conference USA) built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Cruz kicked field goals of 40 and 39 yards, the last with 4:19 to play that gave the 49ers a 20-10 lead. Foggie snagged a second interception and has a school-record six this season.

Southern Miss (3-4, 2-2) ground 75 yards in 11 plays to answer when Tate Whatley found Mitchell with a 23-yard strike with 1:11 left. The onside kick went out of bounds and Charlotte ran out the clock. The Eagles' Jack Abraham threw for 210 yards with three interceptions before Whatley came in for the fourth quarter, throwing for two TDs. Conference-leading receiver Quez Watkins was held to five receptions for 35 yards.

