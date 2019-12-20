Buffalo has won a bowl game for the first time.
Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo topped Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl.
Jaret Patterson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls.
Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte.
The 49ers were in a bowl for the first time and saw their five-game winning streak snapped.
Charlotte finishes the season 7-6 under first-year head coach Will Healy. Seven wins is the school record for victories in one season.
