Buffalo has won a bowl game for the first time.

Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo topped Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl.

Jaret Patterson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte.

The 49ers were in a bowl for the first time and saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

Charlotte finishes the season 7-6 under first-year head coach Will Healy. Seven wins is the school record for victories in one season.

