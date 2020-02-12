x
49ers football set to play on Sunday

Charlotte and WKU hope to finally square off on Sunday
Credit: Charlotte 49ers

The Charlotte 49ers hope to finally play against Western Kentucky this Sunday.

Originally the game was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, but the program pushed to a Tuesday morning game so that Charlotte could have more players clear COVID-19 protocol.

But after more positive tests in the 49ers program, the game was canceled.

On Wednesday, Conference USA announced the schools would meet Sunday at Noon in Charlotte.

That would mean the 49ers previously rescheduled game on Saturday vs. FIU is canceled.

