49ers great Galen Young dies

The former Charlotte basketball star was 45 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Galen Young, a star for the Charlotte 49ers basketball program in the late 1990's, has died, according to the school's athletics department.

Memphis police said Young was found dead after a car crashed into a house he was in. The department said the investigation is ongoing.

Young was 45 years old.

The school did not list a cause of death.

Young played for the 49ers from 1997-99 and was the 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP.

The Memphis native propelled Charlotte to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 1998 and 1999, and helped the team win the 1999 conference tournament crown.

Young transferred to Charlotte for his final two seasons of college basketball, scoring 754 points and grabbing 400 rebounds for the 49ers.

The 49ers Basketball family mourns the loss of former standout Galen Young. Young played for the 49ers from 1997-99 and was 1999 C-USA Tournament MVP. Our thoughts and prayers are with Galen's family at this difficult time.



Rest In Peace, Galen. pic.twitter.com/57c5sVUUel — Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) June 5, 2021

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks 48th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft.

Young played professionally overseas and domestically from 1999-2012, and was an assistant coach at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.