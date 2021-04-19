49ers will take on UNC in NCAA soccer tourney

The Niners are in the tournament for the ninth time in 10 years, and eighth time in coach Kevin Langan's nine seasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers soccer program earned its 15th bid to the NCAA Tournament, where it will take on North Carolina.

"The boys deserve it," Langan said. "We've had a great last four weeks, very deserving."

The 49ers (6-3-1) earned an at-large bid and will play UNC in the second round, Sunday, May 2, at 5 p.m.

All of this year's tournament games will be played in the state of North Carolina.

Charlotte will meet the Tar Heels at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

"North Carolina is a college soccer state when you look at the number of North Carolina programs that are in the tournament year after year," Langan said. "For us, it's amazing to be playing in our home state. We have lots of boys who have family up in the Triangle area."

➡️ Charlotte plays North Carolina on Sunday, May 2 at 5 p.m. in Cary, N.C.



Charlotte's defense has been the key to this season's success.