5 members of Charlotte 49ers athletic programs test positive for COVID-19

Two of the positive tests came from the football team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five members of the Charlotte 49ers athletics department tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday.

The program conducted 374 tests, with some being tested multiple times, since beginning a phased return to workouts on June 10.

The university says two of the positive tests were members of the 49ers football program, but would not specify whether they were players, coaches or staff members.

