ACC Baseball Tournament a hit again in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From Pitt's walk-off to NC State's Tommy White belting three homers, the 2022 ACC Baseball Tournament has provided some great moments so far.

Organizers hope it continues.

"It’s been really good, we’ve been encouraged," Charlotte Knights General Manager Rob Egan said. "Turnout has been very good to start and we’re looking forward to a great couple of days here and then a fantastic weekend."

The 2021 event began on the heels of relaxed capacity restrictions and still drew about 59,000 fans, becoming the fifth-highest attended ACC Baseball Tournament ever.

"It’s really on par with last year and we’re looking forward to a couple of the matchups that could really ignite this place and perhaps fill it," Egan said.

According to the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the 2021 tournament brought about $9.5 million in economic impact to the city, including $5.4 million in direct spending.

"We think this will be on par if not a little better this year because we’re a little more opened up," Egan said.

For fans, the Triple-A park nestled into bustling Uptown is a great backdrop for college baseball.

"I don’t think there’s a better scene to watch baseball other than here," Nathan Barrier, a UNC fan, said. "You don’t have a better view than this."

The Knights hope the ACC will enjoy their second-straight stay in Charlotte and play the tournament here every other year.

It’s a good night for ACC Baseball in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/M37YUQt2zU — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 27, 2022

"The good news is that they had a great experience here last year. They wanted to come back this year," Egan said. "By all indications, they’re having a very good experience here this year."

