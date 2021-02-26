ACC Baseball Tournament coming to Charlotte

Games will be played May 25-30 at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC Baseball Tournament will be played in Charlotte after all.

The NCAA canceled spring sports championships in 2020 because of COVID-19, but the Charlotte Knights, CRVA , Charlotte Sports Foundation and Visit Charlotte.

“After losing the spring sports season to the pandemic, which also meant not playing our 2020 championship in Charlotte, it’s gratifying to be making this announcement," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. "Our student-athletes and coaches are looking forward to playing for an ACC title at one of the nation’s top minor league ballparks."

Games will be played at Truist Field in Uptown, home of the Charlotte Knights.

"It's going to be a great thing for our city," said Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "Hopefully this will be a good thing and open our city back up, it's been awfully quiet for some time."

BREAKING: The #ACC Baseball Tournament will be played at Truist Field, May 25-30. Was supposed to be here last year but was canceled @wcnc @KnightsBaseball @theACC — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 25, 2021

The Championship will follow state and local guidelines in terms of allowing fans at the games.

Based on Gov. Roy Cooper's most recent Executive Order, 30 percent capacity at larger venues is allowed.