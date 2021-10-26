ACC Board of Directors to expand scope of conference office

The ACC's increased presence in Charlotte has led to previous speculation the Queen City could be a potential home to an expansion of the conference office.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its decision Tuesday to expand the evaluation of their conference office location to include cities beyond Greensboro.

According to the ACC, the decision comes as part of the ongoing Atlantic Coast Conference comprehensive review and assessments. The league’s board of directors made of 15 members requested independent consultant Newmark start the next phase, expanding their work to include other potential locations.

“Newmark has been leading the objective, data driven comparison and evaluation of the current conference office building and location for the recently completed phase one, which included extensive discussions with more than 100 conference office, league and City of Greensboro stakeholders,” the ACC wrote in a news release.

The next phase will include the evaluation of interested cities with the criteria focused on, but not limited to ones located within the Eastern Time zone, population size with growth trends, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools and more.

“At the conclusion of this next phase, Newmark will present its objective analysis to the Board of Directors for consideration as it completes the due diligence necessary to ensure the conference office is best positioned for the future and the changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics,” read a statement from the news release.

ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price said the Board of Directors is continuing its work to evaluate and will make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the ACC.