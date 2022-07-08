'Going to come down to money': Attorney discusses agreement holding ACC together

The only thing appearing to keep an ACC school from leaving the conference, as it falls behind the Big Ten and SEC, is a grant of rights agreement.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The SEC and Big Ten have separated themselves from the rest of big-time college athletic conferences in prestige and, more importantly, financial power. The leagues are attracting the biggest brands from around the country, including Texas, Oklahoma and USC.

And, likely, the only thing keeping an ACC school from leaving the conference, as it falls farther behind the big two in revenue, is a grant of rights agreement. The agreement gives the league the media rights for each school through the end of the 2036 academic calendar. No school has yet challenged the contract.

"As with pretty much any contract, there's always a way out," Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams said Wednesday. "You can buy yourself out. You can sue your way out. You can take whatever the ultimate decision maker in our legal system decides."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.