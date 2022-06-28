NC earmarks $15M to put ACC headquarters in Charlotte

The legislation is a compromise between House and Senate lawmakers. It must still pass each chamber and be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina would give the Atlantic Coast Conference $15 million if it keeps its headquarters in North Carolina, likely in a move to Charlotte, for at least the next 15 years under a Republican budget proposal released Tuesday night.

The legislation is a compromise between House and Senate lawmakers. It must still pass each chamber and be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill is agnostic as to where in the state the headquarters must be located to qualify. Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, confirmed Tuesday that the bill applies to a new Charlotte headquarters.

