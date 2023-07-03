ACC Tournament returns to Greensboro, but when will it be back?

City has hosted the conference basketball event 29 times, including the first in 1967

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time in three years, fans filed in to the ACC Mens Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday to tip off a historic event an a historic arena.

Many would say, its birthplace, and rightful home.

The ACC Tournament has been held in Greensboro 29 times now, beginning in 1967.

Over half of ACC Tournaments have been held in the city where the league began.

But in recent years the tournament has moved around more frequently, visiting Brooklyn, Charlotte and Washington, D.C., among other cities.

No announcement has been made about where the tournament will reside after 2024, when it goes back to D.C.

The league's headquarters moves to Charlotte in 2023, and many locals in Greensboro and ACC die-hards fear the ACC Tournament will permanently vacate Greensboro.

"I am concerned the tournament will move to the Charlotte area after the next few seasons," Eric Davis, of Kernersville, said. "I do realize it's all about revenue though."

The North Carolina state legislature promised the league $15 million, if the ACC stayed headquartered in the state for at least the next 15 years.

Another stipulation was that the ACC Mens and Womens Basketball Tournaments must be played in the state four times over the next ten years, including two mens tournaments in Greensboro.

So the event will return, but when, and how often? That's the concern.