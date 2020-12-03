CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC Tournament will hold games without fans beginning Thursday, the league announced Wednesday evening.

Due to growing concerns of COVID-19, the league will allow only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.

The announcement came in the middle of four games being played Wednesday in front of fans at Greensboro Coliseum.

Other large college conferences like the Big 12, Big 10, Pac 12 and Big East took a similar approach to their respective tournaments.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA announced it was taking the same measures for NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, otherwise referred to as March Madness.

