After long journey, weightlifter Caine Wilkes ready for Olympic debut

The 34-year-old completes his comeback after a major back injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caine Wilkes racks his brain to rattle off his heaviest lifts.

"I snatched 186 kilograms," he said. "Which is about 410 pounds. And clean and jerk 230. Which is 507 pounds."

But that's the finished product of Wilkes' lifts.

To understand his journey to Tokyo, you've got to take a longer view.

"I've been in the sport for a little over 20 years now," he said. "At least for half of that it's been in my head that (going to the Olympics) was a possibility."

The 34-year-old competes in the heaviest division (+109kg) and lifts the heaviest weights.

Wilkes lives in the Charlotte area and trains at Charlotte Strength in NoDa, and will make his Olympic debut early Wednesday morning at about 1 a.m.

Five years after experiencing the heartbreak of being left off the team.

And a decade after suffering a devastating back injury that should have ended a dream that had just begun.

"At that point we thought we were done," he said.

In the beginning, Caine began lifting to achieve glory under the Friday night lights growing up in Virginia.

"Initially it was just kind of to supplement football," he said. "When we started I was not the strongest kid in the room or anything."

He wasn't even the strongest kid in his family which consisted of four boys.

"Whenever people hear that they say God bless your mother," he said.

But it was Caine who outlifted and outlasted.

"Once he stands up with the weight," his coach and father, Chris Wilkes said, "they know he's got it."

But in 2009, one lift didn't go as planned.

"Felt like a throb in my lower back," Caine said. "Dumped the weight, stood up and immediately doubled back over because of all that pain."

Caine severely injured a disc. And months later was reinjured.

His weightlifting career had hit rock bottom.

"People were asking about him and I said he's done," Chris said, "his back's messed up."

But nearly a year later, Chris found his eye wandering across the gym. He saw his son demonstrating to another lifter.

After some discussion and time, Caine was back in the sport.

"Let's give this weightlifting thing a try again," Caine said.

A remarkable comeback to elite weightlifting began.

"A lot of people don't come back from things like what happened to him," Chris said.

Caine built his body and his lifts back up to become a national and Pan-American champion.

In 2016, he came painstakingly close to making the Rio games, but Team USA changed the number of lifters it would take at the last minute.

"It was a good experience," Caine said, "because I think it helped my mentality."

And Caine Wilkes' mentality while lifting? Free and fun.

"I like to keep things light at weight-lifting meets," he said. no matter the gravity of it or the seriousness of the competition."

Before most lifts he'll crack a joke and always give his dad's face a little smack or his beard a playful tug.

"It's fun and we keep it that way," Chris said. "There's only one serious moment when we go out and lift, we stop and pray. After that it's fun and games."

And now Caine Wilkes is ready to let the games begin. Finally.