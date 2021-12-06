Alabama's Will Anderson wins Nagurski Trophy in Charlotte

Crimson Tide sophomore recognized as top defensive player in college football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the top defender in college football on Monday night in Charlotte.

Anderson collected 27.5 tackles for loss this season as well as 14 sacks.

He is the first Alabama player to win the award since Jonathan Allen in 2016.

"It means everything, just to be here around other great athletes as well," Anderson told WCNC Charlotte. "It's a dream come true to see all my hard work paying off."

Other finalists for the award, presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, were UGA's Jordan Davis, a Charlotte native and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Davis played high school football at Mallard Creek and is the anchor for the Georgia Bulldogs defense, one of the top units in the country.

"It was a long journey and long process," Davis said. "Seeing the fruits of our labor, and everybody who supported me and to have a city behind me is amazing."

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was a keynote speaker for the event, which was held at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown.

