Alex Bowman shares his aspirations for his race team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman not only competes in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, but he also runs his own race team, Alex Bowman Racing, during his spare time.

Bowman shared his passion for ABR, what it is like competing as both a driver and owner, as well as his goals for the team's future.

Q: "Is it hard to manage running ABR and driving in the Cup Series?"

A: "Not really. I have a lot going on all the time and my schedule gets pretty thin, but I wouldn't say it's hard. Really the ABR side of things is my hobby and it's what I love to do. Pretty much anytime that Jenna and Kelsey don't have my schedule slammed here at HMS I'm at ABR working trying to help out the team. If I could pick anywhere in the world to be it would be there working on race cars so I really enjoy it. It's been a lot of fun this year. There's really only three of us there so do all the merch, all the races, all the races, and then all the streetcar stuff too it's a lot for three people so we're all spread thin, but it's been a lot of fun."

Q: "You had the two-week break. You chose to go compete and drive for your team. What was that experience like?"

A: "It was a lot of fun. I had never raced a winged sprint car before. I tried to go test beforehand and only got like 15 laps and had a part failure and went home for the rest of the night. It was a blast. I feel like we ran okay, I feel like I learned a lot and I feel like winged sprint cars are some of the coolest cars in the world. It was really intense, we raced a lot and I want to go do it a bunch more."

Q: "Then going to Indianapolis you get your first win with Josh Wise, what was that moment like?"

A: "That was really special. Josh was one of my childhood heroes so getting to have him in a race car, period, is special for me, but then also to have him get ABR's first win was really cool. IRP is a place that I finished second at as a driver and as an owner before so finally breaking through and getting a win was cool. Also, I don't think Josh's daughters had ever seen him win a race before so to kind of get to see that happen was really cool and meant a lot to me."

Q: "Longterm goals for ABR, what are they?"