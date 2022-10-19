AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price

Carolina looking for "significant" haul in return for All-Pro back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss trade conversations.

"That's out of my control," McCaffrey said. "Right now I'm a Carolina Panther and giving my all to this place."

It’s unclear how many other NFL teams have inquired about McCaffrey.

The Panthers are 1-5 this season and have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position.

"If they keep me in the loop great, if not it doesn't matter," McCaffrey said. "I'm focused on playing the Bucs this week."

McCaffrey is fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage this year after missing 23 games over the previous two seasons with injuries.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1.

