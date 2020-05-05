CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like to nominate a deserving spring sports athlete for WCNC Charlotte's Senior Sports Spotlight segment, visit wcnc.com/spotlight.

Ardrey Kell boys lacrosse was off to a 4-1 start to the 2020 season before the season was abruptly halted in March due to coronavirus concerns.

In April, the spring sports season was officially canceled.

On Tuesday, a large group of Knights underclassmen, coaches and parents held a parade for the team's nine seniors.

Driving by each senior's house, the parade honked and shouted words of encouragement.

Ardrey Kell, coached by Tim Price, were also the defending conference champions.

