Charlotte not selected to host 2027 Army-Navy football game

The Charlotte Sports Foundation was in the mix to host the iconic Army-Navy football game in 2027, but was not selected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is officially out of the running to host the 2027 Army-Navy football game, WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni confirmed.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced in March that the Queen City was among several major cities looking to host the college football tradition, including Dallas and Chicago. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the 2027 game will return to Philadelphia, where it has been regularly hosted in recent years.

“While we are disappointed the Army-Navy Game is not coming to the South, being a finalist reinforces the fact that high-profile college sporting events are important to Charlotte. The Charlotte Sports Foundation is appreciative of the incredible support the bid received from our partners, and we thank both academies for their consideration and time," Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said in a statement.

Adding Army-Navy would have been another big win for Charlotte, which has hosted the ACC Championship, Duke's Mayo Bowl and Duke's Mayo Classic for several years at Bank of America Stadium. Instead, the game will stay in the Northeast through at least 2027. The Charlotte Sports Foundation felt the Carolinas' military connections made it an ideal destination for the game, as well as the city's ability to host major events, including college football.

Last year's Duke's Mayo Classic brought over $48 million to the Charlotte area with over $26 million in direct spending, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Mecklenburg County set a single-day record for hotel bookings with 28,263 on Sept. 4.

