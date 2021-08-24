As Slye's struggles continue, Panthers add new kicker

Carolina picks up Dominik Eberle to compete for spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer expressed confidence in struggling kicker Joey Slye.

But he also said the team is exploring its options at the position.

A few hours later, Carolina added Dominik Eberle to the roster.

The 25-year-old German has never kicked in a pro game and was recently waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.

But he showed promise in college at Utah State, and will provide some pressure for Slye heading in to the team's final preseason game on Friday night at home against Pittsburgh.

Slye missed a 37-yard field goal against the Ravens, and in the preseason opener at Indianapolis, missed a long extra point and 63-yard field goal.

But he was very consistent in 2020 on field goals inside 50 yards, hitting 28-of-30.

Beyond 50 yards is where Slye struggled (1-6), though he was put on the field to try 67 and 65 yard field goals in desperate situations.

Since making the team after a training camp tryout in 2019, Slye has made 54 of 68 field goals (79.4%) and has missed seven extra points (64-71).