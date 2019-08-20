CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ashley Stroehlein is joining WCNC NBC Charlotte as a weekend sports anchor later this month, the station announced Monday.

For the past five years, Stroehlein has become a fixture in the Charlotte sports scene as the weekend sports anchor at WBTV. Stroehlein is also a sideline reporter at Conference USA games for the NFL Network and the pit reporter for Bristol Motor Speedway’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck series races. Stroehlein also works with the Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Checkers as an in-game host for both teams.

The world of athletics has played a significant role in Stroehlein’s life. As a four-sport star in high school, she earned All-District Honors in basketball, volleyball, softball, track and cross country. She was named the Virginia High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2006 and graduated as her school’s valedictorian.

Stroehlein graduated with honors from Radford University, majoring in mathematics. She moved to North Carolina to teach secondary math and coach basketball and track. However, her passion for sports led her to decide to return to school to study broadcasting.

Stroehlein’s work as an anchor and storyteller has earned her many industry honors. Most notably, she is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Gracie Award, which recognizes exemplary programming created by, for and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

“It is so exciting to be joining WCNC’s sports team as their Weekend Sports Anchor. I am both thrilled and grateful for this opportunity, and can’t wait to bring the best of Charlotte sports to you at home. See you on the air soon!” she said.

Viewers can catch Stroehlein on WCNC NBC Charlotte the last week of August.