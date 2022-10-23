x
Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown

Charlotte faces Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup Sunday. The teams play Sunday for the first time this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

