Atlanta Motor Speedway to host full-capacity NASCAR race in July

AMS follows the move this week by the Braves and Atlanta United to conduct full-capacity sporting events.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Friday that the scheduled NASCAR race in July would be held at full capacity.

The announcement follows on the moves this week by the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United to return to full capacity at their respective venues.

In a release, AMS said the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 would be the first race at the speedway to "host an expansive grandstand audience" since the start of the pandemic.

“As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.”

The speedway did not say whether masks would be required, a policy the Braves and United both said would continue at their games.

"As AMS opens its gates to a larger crowd, the facility will continue utilizing health and safety protocols for fans attending the event, such as expanded access to hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations, as well as cashless payments, mobile ticketing, and the clear bag policy to limit contact between fans and staff," the release said.