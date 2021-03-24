Atrium Health Ballpark finally hosts first game

The Charlotte 49ers beat App State 15-5 at the new downtown Kannapolis stadium

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — After about a year-long wait, Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis finally debuted for its intended purpose.

A baseball game.

The Charlotte 49ers opened the stadium with a 15-5 win over visiting Appalachian State on Tuesday night.

The venue, the home of the minor league Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, has served multiple purposes despite the 2020 season being canceled, including as a public park.

But Tuesday it saw players on the diamond in front of a "sell out" crowd, while still observing Gov. Roy Cooper's latest Executive Order at 30 percent capacity.