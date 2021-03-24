Atrium Health Ballpark finally hosts first game

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — After about a year-long wait, Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis finally debuted for its intended purpose.
A baseball game.
The Charlotte 49ers opened the stadium with a 15-5 win over visiting Appalachian State on Tuesday night.
The venue, the home of the minor league Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, has served multiple purposes despite the 2020 season being canceled, including as a public park.
But Tuesday it saw players on the diamond in front of a "sell out" crowd, while still observing Gov. Roy Cooper's latest Executive Order at 30 percent capacity.
"It was great to see in front of our fan base and in this environment seeing our guys show out," said 49ers coach Robert Woodard.