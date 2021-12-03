Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs

Tar Heels take on Florida State in Friday night semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels.

#UNC will play Friday night in Greensboro in the semifinals of the #ACCTournament.



Tar Heels vs. #FSU, Friday at 9 PM — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 12, 2021

Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime and sparked a surge that began when the Tar Heels increased their intensity on the glass.

UNC had 13 offensive boards and scoring 15 second-chance points in the second half.

Roy Williams walking off the court tonight after beating Va. Tech. This was his 903rd career victory moving him past Bobby Knight for 3rd place on the all-time wins list. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/eBPiyLG3Lv — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 12, 2021