Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in ACCs

Tar Heels take on Florida State in Friday night semifinals
Credit: AP
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts to a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help North Carolina beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 81-73 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. 

Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels. 

Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime and sparked a surge that began when the Tar Heels increased their intensity on the glass. 

UNC had 13 offensive boards and scoring 15 second-chance points in the second half.

Justyn Mutts scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the third-seeded Hokies.

