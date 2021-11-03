Bacot, UNC beat Notre Dame 101-59, advance to ACC semis

Freshman Walker Kessler dazzles with 8 blocks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double and North Carolina dominated inside in its 101-59 win over Notre Dame at the ACC tournament.

No. 6 seed UNC (17-9) plays third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Bacot, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Kessler added 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds and Sharpe had 14 points, 10 boards and a career-high six assists.

Kessler added eight blocks, the most by a UNC freshman in program history and an ACC tourney single-game record.