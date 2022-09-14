Baker Mayfield discusses up-and-down Panthers debut

Carolina QB had 75-yard touchdown pass, but also batted balls, fumbles and an interception

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield has a few issues to address as he moves on from the Carolina Panthers’ 26-24 opening-week loss to his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield struggled in Week 1 with handling snaps from center and with balls being batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The batted balls are nothing new for the smallish quarterback, who is listed at 6-foot-1.

The Browns batted down four passes.

Mayfield has now had 48 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage since coming into the league.

The Panthers QB joked about his height when asked how to fix the problem on Wednesday.

"Lay on an inverted table a little bit, stretch out. Get taller. Thanks, Mom and Dad," Mayfield said. "It comes down to finding windows. It's also me just being on the same page with our offensive line."

Mayfield had a an up-and-down debut, beginning with a handful of fruitless drives, and ending with a fanstastic fourth-quarter comeback that just fell short.

"That's the potential for all of our guys to look at," Mayfield said. "Everybody just doing their job."