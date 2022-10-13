Baker Mayfield held out of Panthers practice again

It's looking like P.J. Walker is in line to start Sunday at LA Rams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option.

Mayfield has now missed two days of practice.

Walker, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starter, took all of the quarterback reps on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11 New Jersey native is somewhat of an NFL survivor after a sensational showing the XFL.

Walker, recently-fired coach Matt Rhule's QB at Temple, has stuck on the Panthers roster despite the franchise trading for two quarterbacks and drafting another in the last two offseasons.

Despite his perfect record as a starter, Walker has struggled on the field when it comes to turnovers.

Still the biggest numbers that stand out are 2 TD to 8 INT#Panthers #Rams #NFL — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 13, 2022

In his brief career he has two touchdown passes to eight interceptions.

While he'll try and secure the ball better, he'll take his shots.